Xinjiang to host China-Eurasia Commodity and Trade Expo

Xinhua) 11:18, August 14, 2023

URUMQI, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- Representatives of 1,300 businesses in 40 countries will gather in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region next week for the fourth China-Eurasia Commodity and Trade Expo, organizers of the event said on Saturday.

The expo aims to deepen cooperation between Asia and Europe, and will be held in Xinjiang's regional capital of Urumqi from Aug. 17 to 21, said Zhu Hexiang, an official of the Xinjiang International Expo Bureau, at a press conference.

On the sidelines of the expo will be trade talks, forums and workshops on regional economic cooperation, she said.

"This year's expo will focus on trade promotion and we will host a record 33 trade talks, panel discussions and workshops to promote trade, investment and industrial cooperation," Zhu said.

The event will also feature a seminar on the development of industries and commerce along the Silk Road, said Liu Bin, an official of the Xinjiang Regional Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Guests from the five Central Asian countries and about 300 Chinese and international businesspeople will participate in the seminar, which will highlight the role of private businesses and provide a platform to expand Xinjiang's cooperation with other Chinese regions and neighboring countries, Liu said.

Over 1,300 businesses have confirmed their participation in the expo, including 25 of the world's top 500 companies. A total of 40 countries and regions and seven international organizations will send representatives, Zhu said.

Previous expos were held in 2015, 2017 and 2021, drawing over 3,700 businesses from 46 countries and regions.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)