Night view of Yingtianmen site museum in Luoyang, C China

Xinhua) 08:27, August 14, 2023

This photo taken on Aug. 11, 2023 shows the night view of the Yingtianmen site museum of the National Archaeological Site Park of Sui-Tang Luoyang City in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

People take part in an interactive game at the Yingtianmen site museum of the National Archaeological Site Park of Sui-Tang Luoyang City at night in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

This photo taken on Aug. 11, 2023 shows the night view of the Yingtianmen site museum of the National Archaeological Site Park of Sui-Tang Luoyang City in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

This photo taken on Aug. 11, 2023 shows the night view of the Yingtianmen site museum of the National Archaeological Site Park of Sui-Tang Luoyang City in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

People visit the Yingtianmen site museum of the National Archaeological Site Park of Sui-Tang Luoyang City at night in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

People watch wall paintings at the Yingtianmen site museum of the National Archaeological Site Park of Sui-Tang Luoyang City at night in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

People watch performances at the Yingtianmen site museum of the National Archaeological Site Park of Sui-Tang Luoyang City at night in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

People watch performances at the Yingtianmen site museum of the National Archaeological Site Park of Sui-Tang Luoyang City at night in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

People visit the Yingtianmen site museum of the National Archaeological Site Park of Sui-Tang Luoyang City at night in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)