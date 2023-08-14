Night view of Yingtianmen site museum in Luoyang, C China
This photo taken on Aug. 11, 2023 shows the night view of the Yingtianmen site museum of the National Archaeological Site Park of Sui-Tang Luoyang City in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)
People take part in an interactive game at the Yingtianmen site museum of the National Archaeological Site Park of Sui-Tang Luoyang City at night in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)
This photo taken on Aug. 11, 2023 shows the night view of the Yingtianmen site museum of the National Archaeological Site Park of Sui-Tang Luoyang City in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)
This photo taken on Aug. 11, 2023 shows the night view of the Yingtianmen site museum of the National Archaeological Site Park of Sui-Tang Luoyang City in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)
People visit the Yingtianmen site museum of the National Archaeological Site Park of Sui-Tang Luoyang City at night in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)
People watch wall paintings at the Yingtianmen site museum of the National Archaeological Site Park of Sui-Tang Luoyang City at night in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)
People watch performances at the Yingtianmen site museum of the National Archaeological Site Park of Sui-Tang Luoyang City at night in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)
People watch performances at the Yingtianmen site museum of the National Archaeological Site Park of Sui-Tang Luoyang City at night in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)
People visit the Yingtianmen site museum of the National Archaeological Site Park of Sui-Tang Luoyang City at night in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)
Photos
