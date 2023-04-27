Peony-themed paintings generate wealth for villagers in C China's Henan

People's Daily Online) 16:02, April 27, 2023

Pingle village in Mengjin district of Luoyang, central China's Henan Province is known for its peony-themed paintings created by local farmers, earning it the reputation as China’s number one village for peony paintings.

Villagers in Pingle have been planting, loving and painting peony flowers since ancient times. Their artworks vividly depict the gorgeous, colorful and graceful nature of peony flowers, and sell well both at home and abroad.

While appreciating the beauty of peony flowers in Luoyang, tourists are also showing strong interest in peony-themed paintings. By actively buying the pictures, they help to drive the sustainable and healthy development of the local peony-related industries.

So far, the number of painters in Pingle has exceeded 1,000. Local villagers run more than 150 online shops selling paintings on China's e-commerce platform Taobao. They have also established a specialized team for the promotion of peony paintings via e-commerce live-streaming. More than 2,000 people in Pingle are engaged in peony painting-related businesses. They create and sell more than 500,000 peony-themed paintings a year, generating a total income of 120 million yuan on an annual basis.

