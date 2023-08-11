Home>>
Hawaii wildfire death toll rises to 53
(Xinhua) 09:05, August 11, 2023
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- At least 53 people have been confirmed dead in the devastating hurricane-driven wildfires in Hawaii's Maui Island, authorities said on Thursday.
"As firefighting efforts continue, 17 additional fatalities have been confirmed today amid the active Lahaina fire. This brings the death toll to 53 people," Maui County wrote in a statement posted to the county website.
