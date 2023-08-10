At least 6 killed by devastating wildfires in U.S. Hawaii

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- At least six people were killed by devastating hurricane-driven wildfires in Hawaii's Maui Island, authorities said on Wednesday.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said that six people have been confirmed dead as a result of the wildfires and search efforts are ongoing.

More than 2,100 people stayed at four shelters in Maui overnight, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. The agency said firefighters were able to deploy helicopters Wednesday morning to assist ground forces with fire containment.

Local news outlet Hawaii News Now reported that the wildfires are active and out of control, which means a full picture of the devastation hasn't yet come into view.

At least 20 people sustained serious injuries, thousands of people have been displaced, and the county's emergency response is near a breaking point, said the report, citing officials.

Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke on Wednesday issued an emergency proclamation to extend the state of emergency to all counties in the state as dangerous wildfires are continuing to burn on two major islands, Maui and the Island of Hawaii, also known as the Big Island in Hawaii.

Luke, who is acting as the governor as Hawaii Governor Josh Green is traveling out of the state, said in a statement that she has ordered all affected state agencies to assist with the evacuation and discouraged non-essential air travel to Maui, which is the most affected island so far.

