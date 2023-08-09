UAE president meets with U.S. national security advisor

DUBAI, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday met with visiting U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to discuss bilateral, regional, and international issues, reported the official news agency WAM.

During the meeting held in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi, the two sides "discussed the close, strategic ties between the UAE and the U.S., and expressed their shared interest in further strengthening these bonds," said the report.

They also discussed regional and international developments and stressed the importance of taking joint actions to ensure peace and stability in the Middle East, the report added.

