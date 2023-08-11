China ramps up efforts to prevent typhoon-induced crop lodging

Xinhua) 08:40, August 11, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities stressed agricultural disaster prevention and autumn grain production in typhoon-affected areas, according to a recent meeting held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

It is a crucial period for the autumn grain crop yield, said the ministry, adding that heavy rainfall in northeast China, if combined with strong wind, would lead to a high risk of crop lodging.

The ministry required local authorities to take measures, including paying close attention to the movement path of Typhoon Khanun, organizing emergency service teams, mobilizing drainage machinery, and expediting the removal of field water.

Heavy rains will lash parts of Jilin, Heilongjiang, and Inner Mongolia from Friday to Sunday due to the typhoon. Some areas would likely experience rainstorms and strong winds.

Local authorities have made all-out efforts in typhoon prevention and response, including the reinforcement of agricultural sheds against wind and rain, maintenance of livestock and poultry enclosures, and return of fishing boats.

