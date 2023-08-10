China activates level-IV emergency response against Typhoon Khanun

August 10, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters activated a level-IV emergency response against Typhoon Khanun in the provinces of Liaoning and Shandong on Wednesday.

Khanun, the sixth typhoon of this year, is expected to make land on the southern coast of the Republic of Korea on Thursday morning.

Heavy rains will lash parts of northeast China from Thursday to Sunday due to the typhoon. Some areas would likely experience rainstorms, while strong winds are expected in Liaoning and the coastal Shandong Peninsula regions.

The headquarters required local authorities to take measures including boats and fishermen's return to port for shelter, flood control for reservoirs, and the timely evacuation of people in risky areas.

China has maintained a level-III emergency response to flooding in Heilongjiang and Jilin, and the working team dispatched in the early stage will continue to assist local flood and typhoon prevention measures in the two provinces.

