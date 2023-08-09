N China's Laishui County steps up post-typhoon recovery work

This aerial photo shows workers operating machinery to repair a bridge to Shangzhuang Village, Sanpo Town, Laishui County, in north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 8, 2023. Affected by Typhoon Doksuri, Laishui County suffered heavy rainfall recently and some villages encountered traffic and communication disruptions. At present, the local authorities are mending infrastructure damaged by flood to bring life back to normal as soon as possible. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Volunteers conduct disinfection in Xiazhuang Village, Sanpo Town, Laishui County, in north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 8, 2023. Affected by Typhoon Doksuri, Laishui County suffered heavy rainfall recently and some villages encountered traffic and communication disruptions. At present, the local authorities are mending infrastructure damaged by flood to bring life back to normal as soon as possible. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Volunteers clean up silt on the road in Liujiahe Village, Sanpo Town, Laishui County, in north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 8, 2023. Affected by Typhoon Doksuri, Laishui County suffered heavy rainfall recently and some villages encountered traffic and communication disruptions. At present, the local authorities are mending infrastructure damaged by flood to bring life back to normal as soon as possible. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Villagers clean a house in Xiazhuang Village, Sanpo Town, Laishui County, in north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 8, 2023. Affected by Typhoon Doksuri, Laishui County suffered heavy rainfall recently and some villages encountered traffic and communication disruptions. At present, the local authorities are mending infrastructure damaged by flood to bring life back to normal as soon as possible. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Villagers clean up slit in their yard in Xiazhuang Village, Sanpo Town, Laishui County, in north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 8, 2023. Affected by Typhoon Doksuri, Laishui County suffered heavy rainfall recently and some villages encountered traffic and communication disruptions. At present, the local authorities are mending infrastructure damaged by flood to bring life back to normal as soon as possible. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

This aerial photo shows workers operating machinery to clean up silt on the road in Xiazhuang Village, Sanpo Town, Laishui County, in north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 8, 2023. Affected by Typhoon Doksuri, Laishui County suffered heavy rainfall recently and some villages encountered traffic and communication disruptions. At present, the local authorities are mending infrastructure damaged by flood to bring life back to normal as soon as possible. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Villagers clean up slit in their yard in Xiazhuang Village, Sanpo Town, Laishui County, in north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 8, 2023. Affected by Typhoon Doksuri, Laishui County suffered heavy rainfall recently and some villages encountered traffic and communication disruptions. At present, the local authorities are mending infrastructure damaged by flood to bring life back to normal as soon as possible. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A volunteer operates machinery to clean up silt in Xiazhuang Village, Sanpo Town, Laishui County, in north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 8, 2023. Affected by Typhoon Doksuri, Laishui County suffered heavy rainfall recently and some villages encountered traffic and communication disruptions. At present, the local authorities are mending infrastructure damaged by flood to bring life back to normal as soon as possible. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A volunteer operates machinery to clean up silt on the road in Xiazhuang Village, Sanpo Town, Laishui County, in north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 8, 2023. Affected by Typhoon Doksuri, Laishui County suffered heavy rainfall recently and some villages encountered traffic and communication disruptions. At present, the local authorities are mending infrastructure damaged by flood to bring life back to normal as soon as possible. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

This aerial photo shows a worker operating machinery to clean up silt on the road in Xiazhuang Village, Sanpo Town, Laishui County, in north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 8, 2023. Affected by Typhoon Doksuri, Laishui County suffered heavy rainfall recently and some villages encountered traffic and communication disruptions. At present, the local authorities are mending infrastructure damaged by flood to bring life back to normal as soon as possible. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

