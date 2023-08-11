China's Heilongjiang issues red alerts for rain as Typhoon Khanun hits

Xinhua) 08:10, August 11, 2023

Staff members carry breakfast at a temporary shelter in Shidai middle school in Wuchang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 10, 2023. Wuchang City has been severely affected by rain-triggered floods. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

HARBIN, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Thursday issued two red alerts for rainstorms, the highest level in the country's warning system, as Typhoon Khanun moves northward into the province.

The provincial meteorological center issued the first red alert at 3:55 p.m., saying a station in Tangyuan County has recorded 94.9 mm of rainfall within three hours, with the rainstorms set to continue. The precipitation in the next three hours may exceed 100 mm in some townships in the county.

The second red alert was issued at 7:40 p.m., as Boli County saw rainfall of up to 92.7 mm within three hours. In the next three hours, the precipitation may exceed 100 mm in some townships in the counties of Boli and Baoqing, the center said.

Due to Typhoon Khanun, many areas in the cities of Hegang, Jiamusi, Shuangyashan, Jixi and Mudanjiang will see rainfall of 40 mm to 80 mm from Thursday evening to Friday evening, with some areas in Jixi and Mudanjiang recording up to 110 mm, according to the weather forecast.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

