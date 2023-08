"Meet Wuxi in London" photo exhibition held in Britain

Xinhua) 13:36, August 10, 2023

Two visitors are seen during "Meet Wuxi in London" photo exhibition in London, Britain, Aug. 9, 2023. Wuxi is a scenic city in east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A visitor is seen during "Meet Wuxi in London" photo exhibition in London, Britain, Aug. 9, 2023. Wuxi is a scenic city in east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

