Chengdu Universiade | Feature: Handwritten notes give personal touch to journalists at FISU Universiade

19:55, August 08, 2023 By He Leijing ( Xinhua

CHENGDU, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Diacounda Sene, a sports journalist from Senegal, found discovering Chengdu in southwestern China for the first time to be more than just a novelty; it was a special affinity that felt natural to her.

Sene, who works for The International Sports Press Association (AIPS), attributed this connection to a heartfelt handwritten letter she received upon her arrival in the city where the FISU World University Games was held.

"When I arrived at the hotel, I received a welcoming backpack, and inside it was a letter. It was a welcoming letter, but it was handwritten," Sene recalled, expressing her surprise that such a gesture would happen in technologically advanced China.

The bilingual letter, written by Ye Zihan, a sophomore at Chengdu's Shishi High School, read, "If you are unfamiliar with Chengdu, I suggest you make your first stop at the Jinsha Site Museum. There, you'll see how the history of Chengdu connects with everyone in the world."

"In the letter, the student invites me to visit the places that seem very attractive. It inspires me to see what Chengdu is offering in terms of culture and the way of living," Sene shared.

Sene indeed followed the student's suggestion and visited the Jinsha Site Museum, where she immersed herself in various traditional Chinese cultural elements. This included the 3,000-year-old Sun and Immortal Birds gold foil, depicting people's aspirations to reach the sun and symbolizing light, strength, and hope.

"The biggest shining point of Chengdu, I believe, is its inclusiveness and the imagination of its people," said the 17-year-old letter writer in an interview with Xinhua.

Ye added that these cultural features have been passed down and preserved, showcasing the creative nature of modern Chengdu residents. He also recommended that media guests experience the local lifestyles.

"Wandering along the ancient stone streets shaded by swaying bamboo and observing passers-by in the alleys, your unfamiliarity with Chengdu will be replaced by a sense of calm serenity," he wrote.

"The city is truly beautiful, and the people are incredibly friendly. The traditional food here is distinct, and the traditional way of serving tea is truly spectacular," Sene enthused. "I've had the opportunity to explore various aspects of Chinese culture in Chengdu."

For Ye, a native of Chengdu, writing the letter held deep significance. "The Chengdu Universiade offers a window into China and Chengdu. I'm delighted to play a role in it by sending a welcoming message to the world in my own way," he expressed.

It was Ye's first time writing a handwritten letter, and he had no clue who would receive it or if it would be read attentively.

Sene valued the letter so much that she even reached out to the teenager. "When she contacted me, I realized the connection was genuine, and it brought me so much happiness," Ye shared.

"With the advancement of technology and communication, people rarely write letters anymore. Instead, we rely on emails and texts. So, writing a letter to an unknown person is quite extraordinary, akin to sharing a special sentiment that connects people," he added.

Sene felt fortunate to establish this personal connection and deeply appreciated that the teenager was contributing to the Universiade, which had turned into a celebration for everyone in Chengdu.

"This is precisely why hosting global events is important. They bring people from around the world together. The lesson we've learned from the pandemic is that we depend on one another, and we must interact," Sene emphasized. "This is particularly crucial for the younger generation to understand that unity makes us stronger."

Just like Ye's letter, around 3,000 handwritten letters were given to reporters covering the Chengdu Universiade, as per Ma Xueqi, the organizer of the letter writing project for the Games.

"It's the most heartwarming gift I've received at the Universiade," said Pengpeng, a reporter who shared a handwritten letter on her social media.

"Experience the splendor of the Universiade and savor the allure of Chengdu. I hope you depart with wonderful memories," Ye concluded his letter.

Sene expressed her intention to return to Senegal and share her experiences from Chengdu. She felt compelled to narrate a story.

She also extended an invitation to Chinese people, including Ye, to visit her hometown. "You won't see pandas, but you might encounter lions or elephants," Sene remarked.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)