China issues draft rules on facial recognition technology management

Xinhua) 18:15, August 08, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's internet watchdog on Tuesday released a set of draft rules on the management of facial recognition technology and began soliciting public opinion on the matter.

A document containing the draft rules was issued by the Cyberspace Administration of China. It stated that the use of facial recognition technology requires specific purposes and full necessity and must be coupled with strict protective measures.

With regard to the implementation of facial recognition technology in public spaces, the draft rules underscore the importance of clear and conspicuous signage. Furthermore, they emphasize the responsibility of organizations and institutions deploying and operating facial recognition devices to ensure the confidentiality of collected personal information.

Images and identity information gathered in public areas must only be utilized for the purpose of maintaining public security, unless explicit consent is obtained from individuals for other uses, according to the document.

As per the draft rules, organizations and institutions are required to restrict the field of view of facial recognition devices installed for internal management purposes.

They must also adopt stringent measures to prevent the leak and misuse of collected personal data, according to the draft rules.

