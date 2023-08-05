Baoding in N China reinforces river banks to ensure safety

Xinhua) 15:20, August 05, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 4, 2023 shows workers carrying out reinforcement operations on an embankment of Baigou River in Baigou New Township, Baoding City of north China's Hebei Province. Baigou New Township reinforced banks along the Baigou River so as to ensure the security during mass flows of the river. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Workers carry out reinforcement operations on an embankment of Baigou River in Baigou New Township, Baoding City of north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 4, 2023. Baigou New Township reinforced banks along the Baigou River so as to ensure the security during mass flows of the river. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 4, 2023 shows workers carrying out reinforcement operations on an embankment of Baigou River in Baigou New Township, Baoding City of north China's Hebei Province. Baigou New Township reinforced banks along the Baigou River so as to ensure the security during mass flows of the river. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 4, 2023 shows workers carrying out reinforcement operations on an embankment of Baigou River in Baigou New Township, Baoding City of north China's Hebei Province. Baigou New Township reinforced banks along the Baigou River so as to ensure the security during mass flows of the river. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Workers carry out reinforcement operations on an embankment of Baigou River in Baigou New Township, Baoding City of north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 4, 2023. Baigou New Township reinforced banks along the Baigou River so as to ensure the security during mass flows of the river. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 4, 2023 shows a section of Baigou River in Baigou New Township, Baoding City, north China's Hebei Province. Baigou New Township reinforced banks along the Baigou River so as to ensure the security during mass flows of the river. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chaolan)