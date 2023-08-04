Man in S China's Guangdong devotes 12 years to protect Chinese crocodile lizards

People's Daily Online) 16:06, August 04, 2023

He Nan, a Chinese crocodile lizard conservator at the Luokeng nature reserve in south China's Guangdong Province, rinses a Chinese crocodile lizard which got injured in a fight. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)

He Nan, a Chinese crocodile lizard conservator at the Luokeng nature reserve in south China's Guangdong Province, has been referred to as "Chinese crocodile lizard dad" because of his dedication to the conservation and breeding of the endangered species.

The Chinese crocodile lizard is considered the "living fossil" of reptiles. The animal species is under first-class state protection in China.

He has been taking good care of the animal at the Luokeng nature reserve since 2011, when he joined the nature reserve after obtaining his master's degree.

After devoting 12 years to the protection of Chinese crocodile lizards, He knows them like a book. Chinese crocodile lizards are often less than 40 centimeters in length, with their tail being longer than their body.

There are about 200 Chinese crocodile lizards living in the 46 artificial breeding ponds of Luokeng nature reserve, according to He. The mothers of these Chinese crocodile lizards were rescued since 2005, He said, adding that the nature reserve has bred the fifth generation of the rescued Chinese crocodile lizards.

Located in Shaoguan city, Guangdong Province, the Luokeng nature reserve has established a park, a rescue station, and a research center for the conservation of Chinese crocodile lizards.

