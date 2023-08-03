5G technology applied in headwaters of Yangtze, Yellow and Lancang rivers

Xinhua) 16:03, August 03, 2023

XINING, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- 5G networks have been successfully built in all three headwaters of the Yangtze, Yellow and Lancang rivers, realizing a real-time and high-definition video observation of the plateau area.

According to the ecology and environment bureau of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Qinghai Province, the Sanjiangyuan (Three-River-Source) area bid farewell to the "communication blind zone" after the remote observation facilities and 5G base stations were set up.

"The opening of 5G signals marks a new step in the intelligent management of the ecological environment of the 'Water Tower'," said Dobgya, director of the bureau.

He said the 5G facilities can help make up for the shortage of manpower and reduce the high costs of ecologic and environmental monitoring in the sparsely-populated areas. Each observation station enables 5G coverage of up to 800Mbps.

The headwaters seats over 5,000 meters above sea level. Through the 5G communication network, the preservers can realize stable and high-definition video access to the headwaters to remotely monitor the ecological conditions and wild animals.

So far, the total number of network-covered observation sites has increased to 40 in Sanjiangyuan.

