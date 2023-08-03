Bangladesh's dengue cases rise to 57,127, with 273 deaths

Xinhua) 13:45, August 03, 2023

DHAKA, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh reported 2,711 new dengue cases and 12 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the tally to 57,127 and death toll to 273 since January this year, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 47,529, including 2,638 new recoveries on Wednesday, said the DGHS.

The South Asian country experienced its highest spike in dengue cases last month, with 43,854 new infections and 204 deaths reported, the DGHS said.

The June-September monsoon period is the season of dengue fever in Bangladesh, which is considered a high-risk nation prone to mosquito-borne diseases.

