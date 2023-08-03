CPC delegation visits Congo

Xinhua) 09:31, August 03, 2023

BRAZZAVILLE, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the Congolese Party of Labor (PCT), Zhu Rui, assistant minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, led a delegation of the CPC to visit the Republic of the Congo from July 31 to Aug. 2.

During the visit, the Chinese delegation met with President of the Senate Pierre Ngolo and Speaker of the National Assembly Isidore Mvouba. The delegation held a discussion with PCT General Secretary Pierre Moussa.

The Chinese delegation briefed the hosts on the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the CPC and held in-depth discussions on implementing the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, as well as on strengthening inter-party exchanges.

The Congolese side agreed to work together with the Chinese side and advance the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative, jointly building a community with a shared future for humanity.

