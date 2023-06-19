China offers food assistance to Republic of the Congo

Chinese Ambassador to the Republic of the Congo Ma Fulin (L) and Minister of Social Affairs and Solidarity and Humanitarian Action Irene Marie Cecile Mboukou-Kimbatsa attend the handover ceremony of food assisted by China in Brazzaville, capital of the Republic of the Congo, June 17, 2023. The Chinese government on Saturday offered the Republic of the Congo, through the World Food Program (WFP), food assistance for vulnerable people in the country's urban areas. (Photo by Guy-Gervais Kitina/Xinhua)

BRAZZAVILLE, June 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government on Saturday offered the Republic of the Congo, through the World Food Program (WFP), food assistance for vulnerable people in the country's urban areas.

The handover ceremony was held at the WFP country office with the participation of Chinese Ambassador to the Republic of the Congo Ma Fulin and Minister of Social Affairs and Solidarity and Humanitarian Action Irene Marie Cecile Mboukou-Kimbatsa.

The WFP and local governments will distribute the donation of rice to about 170,000 people in the cities of Brazzaville and Pointe-Noire.

"This project concerns the implementation of a food donation for vulnerable populations in urban areas of the Republic of the Congo," Ma said at the ceremony.

"This aid made it possible to provide emergency food and nutritional assistance to families affected by the 2019-2020 floods," said the Congolese minister. She appealed to other partners to help the country tackle challenges, including the fight against poverty.

"Your support, both technical and financial, is also very valuable to us in implementing projects to strengthen and develop humanitarian action," said Mamadou Mbaye, WFP's acting representative in Congo, stressing that China is one of the biggest supporters of this UN organization.

