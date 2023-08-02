China decoupling comes with "a high price tag" for U.S.: economist
SYDNEY, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- A renowned U.S. economist on Tuesday warned of "a high price tag" the United States would pay for decoupling from China.
"The Biden administration has attempted to reframe the debate about economic decoupling in security terms, stressing that 'de-risking,' or a reduction of excessive dependency on Chinese supply chains, can now be justified on national security grounds," said Stephen Roach, a senior fellow at Yale University's Jackson Institute of Global Affairs.
In an opinion published in the Australian Financial Review, the scholar pointed out that trade diversion from China is "especially insidious."
"Whatever you call it - de-risking or incremental steps on the road to decoupling - there is no escaping the deleterious effects on the U.S. economy," said Roach.
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: German expert warns against "de-risking" or "decoupling" from China
- Damage of U.S. "decoupling" or "de-risking" from China goes beyond trade: media
- "De-risking" from China definitely not work, expert says
- Biggest risk stems from non-cooperation, biggest hidden security threat remains non-development
- US expert: Blinken's 'de-risking' is unilateral 'decoupling'
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.