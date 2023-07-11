"De-risking" from China definitely not work, expert says

Xinhua) 11:23, July 11, 2023

ZAGREB, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Certain Western politicians and media have portrayed China as a "risk" and advocated "de-risking" from it, this is a "game of politics that will definitely not work, " Robert Frank, a Croatian political analyst, told Xinhua in an interview on Monday.

"China is undoubtedly an opportunity, not a risk. It is making dazzling progress, so every country in the world, including Croatia, needs to find a way to cooperate with it for mutual benefits," Frank said.

The recent visits to Beijing by world leaders and senior officials, including those from Europe, are proof that the world is keen to cooperate with China as they consider the world's second-largest economy an opportunity rather than a risk, Frank noted.

World leaders and senior officials, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, have visited China recently. Besides, Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of multinational companies, including Elon Musk of Tesla, Mary Barra of General Motors, and Jakob Stausholm of the Rio Tinto Group have also visited China.

According to Frank, these visits show that "they think differently from what Washington thinks."

The world, including Europe, has benefited a lot from cooperating with China, therefore "cooperation needs to be continued," he said, noting that in terms of developing economic and trade ties with China, Europe should not bow to U.S. demands but "follow its own interests."

Moreover, the booming Chinese economy is giving impetus to the world's economic recovery as well, Frank said.

"If China falters, there will be enormous difficulties for the world. That is why it is important that the Chinese economy continues to grow stronger, because it will give great benefits to the world as well," he added, citing that according to a forecast by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), China is projected to contribute over one-third of the world's economic growth this year.

