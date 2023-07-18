Interview: German expert warns against "de-risking" or "decoupling" from China

Xinhua) 13:49, July 18, 2023

BERLIN, July 17 (Xinhua) -- "It is obviously very much against the interest of Germany to decouple or de-risk from China," said Helga Zepp-LaRouche, founder and chairperson of the German think tank Schiller Institute, in a recent exclusive interview with Xinhua.

She noted that the word "de-risking" is just a semantic deception, which goes in the direction of decoupling. "There is no risk coming from China. China is one of the most reliable trade partners and economic partners," she said.

"Economically, it's completely suicidal because the German economy and the Chinese economy are so intertwined," Zepp-LaRouche said, stressing that decoupling with China would cause the collapse of the German economy.

Noting China's successful approach toward reducing poverty domestically and its cooperation with the Global South through the Belt and Road Initiative, she said behind those who are against cooperation with China are ideological reasons.

Leaders of the German industrial associations have strongly warned against the wording of "de-risking" or "decoupling" from China, she said, adding that the industries should be "put in the driver's seat" because they understand the interests of Germany much better than others.

Noting that the German economy is undergoing serious difficulties including the danger of de-industrialization, she stressed that Germany should focus more efforts on science and technology cooperation with other countries and one of the obvious partners is China.

More cooperation in future-oriented science and technology between the two countries would lead to an increase in the economic productivity of both, she stressed.

