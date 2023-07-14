Shutting out China in name of "de-risking" only creates risks: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:08, July 14, 2023

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- To shut out China in the name of "de-risking" is to throw away opportunities, stability and development, such a move would only create and spread risks, and no one would benefit from it, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

Wang's remarks came after some U.S. and European officials advocated "de-risking" from China recently.

"When talking about 'de-risking,' one must know what the risks are and where they come from," said Wang.

China played an important role in the response to the Asian financial crisis and international financial crisis. China put forward the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative, the vision of a human community with a shared future, and is committed to the settlement of international and regional hotspot issues, he added.

Noting China is undoubtedly a force for stability, a source of certainty and a factor of predictability as the world undergoes changes unseen in a century, Wang said that China brings opportunities, not risks, and that anyone seeing China as the source of risks is getting their target wrong.

"In today's world, failure to cooperate is the biggest risk, failure to develop is the biggest security threat and failure to unite is the biggest challenge," Wang said.

What countries need to jointly guard against are: political risks stemming from instigation for bloc confrontation and a new Cold War; economic risks stemming from "decoupling," fragmented industrial and supply chains, and "small yards with high fences;" military risks stemming from military interference and aggression, and expansion of military alliances; diplomatic risks stemming from scapegoating and risk-deflecting; and risks stemming from attempts to fan division and confrontation among the public, he said.

Wang said that China is not the source of those risks, but a staunch force for preventing and defusing them. To shut out China in the name of "de-risking" is to throw away opportunities, stability and development. "Such a move would only create and spread risks, and no one would benefit from it," he said.

He said that in recent months, a large number of senior executives of multinational corporations have visited China, which is essentially their way of expressing support for cooperation with China. "We stand ready to enhance dialogue and cooperation with parties that have the sincerity to jointly guard against and address the real risks and contribute to world peace, security and prosperity," said the spokesperson.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)