South China's Guangzhou adds three air freight routes to India

GUANGZHOU, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's leading express firm, YTO Express, announced that it will launch three air freight routes from the southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou to India from Monday to Wednesday.

The three new international air freight routes will link Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport with Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi in India.

It is rare in the industry for cargo airlines to open international routes so intensively. It is also the first time for the Baiyun airport to launch three air routes operated by the same airline company in three consecutive days, which indicates the Guangzhou international air cargo market has ushered in a development period of acceleration, said the Guangdong Airport Authority (GAA).

The three air routes will be operated by the B767-300 freighter, with one round trip scheduled weekly for each route. The full load of a freighter can reach about 50 tonnes of goods, and the flights will mainly carry cargo, including electronic products, auto parts, textiles, machinery, and equipment.

The new air services are estimated to add about 8,000 tonnes to the Baiyun airport's annual international cargo throughput, which is expected to greatly facilitate the economic and trade exchanges between Guangzhou and South Asia.

Previously, the air freight routes between China and South Asia mainly started from cities like Kunming and Nanning.

