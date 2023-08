In pics: Water-surface PV project in E China's Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 10:49, August 01, 2023

An aerial photo shows a photovoltaic (PV) power project built on a fish pond in Gangshangji town, Donglin New Area, Fuzhou city of east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)

Gangshangji town, Donglin New Area, Fuzhou city in east China's Jiangxi Province, is home to a photovoltaic (PV) power project built on a fish pond, making both fish-farming and power generation possible simultaneously.

In recent years, Donglin New Area has built PV power facilities on ponds, reservoirs, abandoned mines, barren land, and land covered with gravel. The projects, which generate clean energy while realizing economic gains, have greatly contributed to rural revitalization.

