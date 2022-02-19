China's PV exports value 28 bln U.S. dollars in 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- China saw strong exports in photovoltaic products (PV) last year as the world picked up efforts to cope with climate challenges, said the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

In 2021, China's exports of PV products surpassed 28.4 billion U.S. dollars, data from the ministry showed.

The country's PV industry chain and supply chain remained generally stable last year, said the ministry.

China produced 505,000 tonnes of polysilicon and 227 GW of silicon wafer during the period.

As of the end of 2020, China had secured the largest share in the global output of polycrystalline silicon, PV cells and PV modules, and led the world in PV capacity additions for eight consecutive years.

