Home>>
China's PV exports value 28 bln U.S. dollars in 2021
(Xinhua) 15:44, February 19, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- China saw strong exports in photovoltaic products (PV) last year as the world picked up efforts to cope with climate challenges, said the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
In 2021, China's exports of PV products surpassed 28.4 billion U.S. dollars, data from the ministry showed.
The country's PV industry chain and supply chain remained generally stable last year, said the ministry.
China produced 505,000 tonnes of polysilicon and 227 GW of silicon wafer during the period.
As of the end of 2020, China had secured the largest share in the global output of polycrystalline silicon, PV cells and PV modules, and led the world in PV capacity additions for eight consecutive years.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)
Photos
- Gu wins women's free ski halfpipe, her second gold for China at Beijing 2022
- Beijing 2022 mascot Bing Dwen Dwen rises as an Olympic star as irresistibly cute design wins widespread acclaim
- In pics: Battle of the Flowers parade of 2022 Nice Carnival
- Shcherbakova wins as ROC duo finish 1-2 in women's singles figure skating at Beijing 2022
Related Stories
- PV power stations built in SW China's Yunnan create jobs, boost local villagers' income
- Staff members of power company enhance inspection of PV power station in Qinghai
- Xinjiang PV enterprise refutes unfounded Bloomberg report on irresponsible accusation of ‘forced labor’
- China's residential PV industry expects surge in next five years
- China's newly installed PV capacity up 60 percent from a year ago
- North China's Shanxi province lifts people out of poverty through village-level PV power stations
- Chinese-built solar power stations help ‘light Africa’
- China’s PV generating capacity exceeds 100 million MWh for first time
- China leads world in new energy development
- More than 50 families installed PV power systems on rooftops in Yiwu
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.