China has 318 online ride-hailing companies by end of June
(Xinhua) 10:58, July 30, 2023
BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- China's online ride-hailing companies reached 318 by the end of June, five more than the number registered in the previous month, data from the Ministry of Transport shows.
By the end of last month, the authorized ride-hailing vehicle certificates and driver licenses in the country hit 2.43 million and 5.79 million, respectively, according to the ministry.
In June, China saw some 763 million ride-hailing trips, up 3.7 percent on a monthly basis.
In 2022, online ride-hailing trips made up about 40.5 percent of total taxi trips, an increase of 6.4 percentage points from a year earlier.
