Chengdu Universiade | Japan wins four out of five judo golds on Day 1

Xinhua) 09:26, July 30, 2023

Hikari Yoshioka (Above) of Japan competes with Amber Anneke Maria Gersjes of the Netherlands during the final of Judo women's 48kg at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

CHENGDU, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Japan won four out of the five gold medals and South Korea bagged the other on the first day judo competition at the Chengdu Universiade here on Saturday.

Japanese judoka Taiki Nakamura won the men's 60kg category, defeating Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Yang Yung-Wei from Chinese Taipei.

"I made full preparation before the final, but it is a pity that I did not seize the opportunities," Yang said.

The men's 66kg final saw a quick and overwhelming bout when Shinsei Hattori of Japan beat Radu Izvoreanu of Moldova by an ippon in one second.

Japan's Hikari Yoshioka and Hibiki Shiraishi were crowned in the women's 48kg and 52kg categories respectively.

South Korean Huh Mimi clinched the women's 57kg title.

Leyia Aliyeva (L) of Azerbaijan competes with Geronay Michaela WhitebooI of South Africa during the contests for bronze medals of Judo women's 48kg final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Gold Medalist Hikari Yoshioka (2nd L) of Japan, silver medalist Amber Anneke Maria Gersjes (1st L) of the Netherlands, bronze medalists Ou Yeonju (2nd R) of South Korea and Leyia Aliyeva of Azerbaijan pose for photos during the awarding ceremony of Judo women's 48kg final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)