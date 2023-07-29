View of Tuz Golu in Türkiye

Xinhua) 10:03, July 29, 2023

This aerial photo taken on July 27, 2023 shows a view of Tuz Golu in Türkiye. Tuz Golu featuring vibrant pink color is a salt lake in Türkiye. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)

