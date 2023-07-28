NATO wreaks havoc across globe by manipulating 'new Cold War'

July 28, 2023

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) again invited certain Asia-Pacific countries to its recent summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, attempting to create an "Asia-Pacific version of NATO" for the purpose of provoking regional confrontation and division.

This was not the first time that NATO poked its nose in regions outside the North Atlantic.

For years, the so-called "defensive alliance" has stirred up conflicts, launched wars, created chaos, and caused deaths all over the world.

In the former Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, the U.S.-led NATO forces carried out a bombing campaign for 78 days; in Afghanistan, the U.S. and other NATO countries launched mass attack operations.

Since the beginning of the 21st century, wars waged and participated by NATO countries have killed hundreds of thousands of people.

The world today is no longer a world of Cold War. NATO should reflect upon its notorious history of inflicting suffering on people around the world, stop its dangerous moves targeting Europe and the Asia-Pacific immediately, abandon its expansionist and provocative policies, and play a constructive role in promoting world peace and stability.

