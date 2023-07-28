25th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between China and South Africa celebrated in Beijing

Performers and guests take a group photo during the 2023 China-South African Friendship Night in Beijing on July 27, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Peng Yukai)

To mark the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and South Africa and to send good wishes for the forthcoming BRICS Summit in South Africa, the "2023 China-South Africa Friendship Night" took place in Beijing on July 27.

Jointly hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of South Africa to the People's Republic of China and the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), the event attracted diplomatic envoys from 20 African countries and delegates of African youth leaders in China, alongside their Chinese counterparts.

The Elvis Sibeko Dancing Group, a South African troupe aiming to share grassroots African culture, ignited the celebration with MANYANO, "The Spirit of Ubuntu." Their performance, a dance merging choreography from nine South African tribes, was a highlight. Paired with Chinese folk dance, dancers from both countries delivered a spectacle celebrating cultural diversity and peace.

Performers from the Elvis Sibeko Dancing Group perform during the 2023 China-South African Friendship Night in Beijing on July 27, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Peng Yukai)

Lin Songtian, president of CPAFFC, delivered a speech at the reception. Reflecting on the 25 years since China and South Africa established diplomatic ties, Lin noted that both countries have provided each other with mutual understanding and support on issues pertaining to their respective core interests and major concerns. This relationship has "thus served as a model for China-Africa relations and for South-South cooperation."

China has been South Africa's largest trading partner for 14 consecutive years, and South Africa has been China's top trading partner in Africa for 13 years. Lin noted the evolution of the relationship between the two countries, from a partnership to a strategic partnership, and ultimately a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Lin Songtian, president of CPAFFC, delivers a speech during the reception of the 2023 China-South African Friendship Night in Beijing on July 27, 2023. (Photo provided by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries)

"Amity between peoples holds the key to the relationship between countries, and the amity between people lies in mutual understanding," Lin emphasized that both China and South Africa enjoy a long history and open, inclusive cultures, and share similar concepts and natural affinity in cultures. "China and African countries, despite differences in skin, languages, cultures and customs, can exchange and learn from each other based on mutual respect and pursue common development through win-win cooperation," said Lin.

Siyabonga Cyprian Cwele, South African ambassador to China, applauded the work done regarding people-to-people exchanges between the two countries. "Civil exchange has been a valuable asset for the bilateral relationship between the two countries. By sharing similar cultural concepts, both countries can inject new power into building a community with a shared future for mankind," said Cwele.

Siyabonga Cyprian Cwele, South African ambassador to China, delivers a speech during the reception of the 2023 China-South African Friendship Night in Beijing on July 27, 2023. (Photo provided by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries)

The celebration ended with a banquet. Participants from both countries enjoyed the friendly and jubilant vibe while expressing high expectations regarding the future of the bilateral relationship between the two countries. Martha Mphuthi, a South African teacher at an international school in China, expressed her future wishes and goals to People's Daily Online.

"I hope both countries can work hard to extend this precious relationship," said Mphuthi. "It was delightful for me to see there are teachers teaching Zulu in China, which provided a window for Chinese people to know about South African culture. I hope someday I can teach Chinese back home as well."

Performers from the Elvis Sibeko Dancing Group perform during the 2023 China-South African Friendship Night in Beijing on July 27, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Peng Yukai)

Dancers from the Youth Dancing Group of Hebei University perform during the 2023 China-South African Friendship Night in Beijing on July 27, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Peng Yukai)

