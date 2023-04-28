China's partnership with Africa not neocolonialism, promises shared future for all: South African ambassador

Siyabonga Cwele, South Africa’s ambassador to China. (Photo provided by South African Embassy in China)

Siyabonga Cwele, the South African ambassador to China, stressed on Thursday that the Belt and Road Initiative and the BRICS have provided China and Africa with new opportunities for economic growth, and that Western accusations that China is acting like a neocolonialist in Africa are false.

“In contrast to Western nations, African nations do not advance by trampling over one another. We are accused of turning to the East, which we are not. China does not try to force its culture and beliefs on others. China and Africa treat each other with respect, unlike our old colonizers who want to impose their values on us,” Cwele told People’s Daily Online.

The remarks were made on April 27 at a South Africa Freedom Day event in Beijing, which also commemorated the 25th anniversary of China-South Africa diplomatic ties.

The ambassador thanked China for providing support during the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa, and he reflected on the longstanding connection between the two countries.

“Vaccines were out of the question for many of our African brothers and sisters. As you may be aware, China pledged increasing quantities of vaccines and other equipment to aid African nations. Undoubtedly, having China around has its advantages,” said Cwele.

“We do not consider ourselves to be colonized by China at all. Our relationship is mutually beneficial,” he added.

The ambassador said that the growth in bilateral cooperation can be attributed to the frequent communication between the two countries' leaders, which has allowed for the expansion of commerce and cultural interactions.

“I'm not fluent in Mandarin, but kids in South Africa now have the option of learning it in school. This further proves the strength of our partnership. That's why I've been studying Mandarin the past few of months,” the ambassador told People’s Daily online.

With the theme “BRICS and Africa: Partnership For Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Multilateralism,” this year’s BRICS Summit will be held in Gauteng Province, South Africa. Cwele pointed out that the BRICS is a cooperation of developing nations, which benefits not just the five member nations but also developing nations all over the world, particularly in Africa.

“[The BRICS nations] are working together to make the multilateral institutions of the United Nations more representative of today's circumstances. It's not about fighting a war or imposing sanctions on someone. We need to ensure global financial security. It's crucial to the development of the entire world, and we must push for peace rather than conflict, because we cannot develop in wars,” said Cwele.

The ambassador was also quite complimentary of the Belt and Road Initiative, highlighting the positive effects that collaboration in the areas of infrastructure and technology have had on South African development.

“For instance, we can modernize our economies because your telecoms businesses and ours work together to set up the necessary digital infrastructure,” said Cwele.

“We welcome Chinese companies to South Africa, and we will deepen cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative,” he added.

