CPEC brings destiny-changing projects in Pakistan's Gwadar: PM

Xinhua) 14:11, July 28, 2023

ISLAMABAD, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said on Thursday that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has brought destiny-changing projects to the country's southwest Gwadar district.

During a day-long visit to Gwadar, the prime minister inaugurated several projects, including the completion of the airside infrastructure at the China-funded New Gwadar International Airport.

He also met with students, businesspersons, industrialists and foreign investors, and vowed to do the best available opportunities for development in the region.

Sharif told a press conference that the Gwadar Port and other projects in the area under CPEC would play a vital role in the South Asian country's development and change the destiny of local people by creating employment and business opportunities.

"In addition to development projects, we are also establishing welfare projects for the common people, such as technical institutes, the Pak-China Friendship Hospital, and a water desalination project," said the prime minister, adding that the cabinet has approved a 300-megawatt coal-fired power project for Gwadar.

Sharif also noted that the cargo handling at Gwadar Port is increasing consistently with more than 600,000 tons of cargo handled during the past 14 months, which has benefited local people, including laborers, transporters, and other businesses.

Launched in 2013, CPEC is a corridor linking the Gwadar port in southwestern Pakistan with Kashgar in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, which highlights energy, transport and industrial cooperation.

