Development projects under CPEC progressing at fast pace: minister

Xinhua) 09:38, July 21, 2023

ISLAMABAD, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan's Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said that projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, have been progressing at a fast pace.

"The incumbent government has completed a number of CPEC projects recently. Fast-track implementation on the CPEC projects is a success story," the minister said during a meeting with Chinese officials here on Thursday, according to Pakistan's Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

The minister highlighted several projects related to energy, power, and infrastructure and reiterated the government's commitment to complete the CPEC projects on time, the ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to expedite the CPEC projects, which have reached a significant milestone in fostering economic growth, infrastructure development, and regional connectivity over the past decade, the statement added.

As part of the 10-year celebrations, the planning ministry is organizing various events across the country, including an international conference, academic sessions, and cultural shows.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)