High temperatures forecast across Japan: weather agency

Xinhua) 13:52, July 27, 2023

TOKYO, July 27 (Xinhua) -- High temperatures were forecast across Japan on Thursday, with heatstroke alerts having been issued for all or parts of 35 prefectures, out of the total 47, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The weather agency said that a dominant high-pressure system is driving up temperatures from western through northern Japan, and the mercury is expected to rise even higher in the afternoon.

The city of Koshigaya in Saitama Prefecture logged a temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius before noon, while central Tokyo recorded 35.6 degrees, said the JMA.

Daytime highs of 39 degrees were forecast in Kyoto and 38 degrees in cities such as Osaka, Nagoya and Saitama, it added.

Weather officials warned that the intense heat is expected to continue through next week.

