Women hikers found dead in U.S. Nevada park amid extreme heat

Xinhua) 13:50, July 25, 2023

LOS ANGELES, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Two women were found dead in a state park in southern Nevada where triple-digit temperatures have scorched the region.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials said a group of hikers who had seen the women enter the hiking trails at the Valley of Fire State Park on Saturday morning became concerned when they noticed the pair was missing, local media reported.

When authorities arrived, they said one woman was found dead on the trail and the other woman was located in a canyon.

The park, about 46 miles northeast of downtown Las Vegas, has faced dangerous temperatures this month.

The southern part of Nevada remains under an excessive heat warning amid temperatures exceeding 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius).

