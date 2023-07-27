HKSAR chief executive visits Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway project

JAKARTA, July 26 (Xinhua) -- John Lee, chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, visited the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway construction site here in Indonesia's capital on Wednesday.

Lee said at a press conference after the visit that he appreciated the remarkable progress of this key project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which bears a special meaning as this year marks the BRI's 10th anniversary.

At the ceremony themed "Indonesia-Hong Kong: Partnering for Success" on Wednesday, the chief executive witnessed the signing of 15 Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) and agreements between Indonesia and Hong Kong.

A statement of the HKSAR government said these documents cover such areas as trade and commerce, finance, logistics, maritime services, professional services, exchange of meteorological information, and cooperation in aerospace technology.

Lee also expressed his gratitude to the Indonesian community in Hong Kong, particularly about 140,000 Indonesian domestic helpers in Hong Kong families, for they are not just helpers but also friends, and are even regarded by many as family members.

Their great contributions to Hong Kong society throughout the years are highly valued, added Lee.

Jerry Sambuaga, deputy minister of trade of Indonesia, said at the ceremony that Indonesia's accession to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership sent a positive signal of welcoming other investment and cooperation opportunities with other regions, including Hong Kong.

Lee also visited a Hong Kong insurance company operating in Indonesia and an Indonesian conglomerate with a strong foothold in Hong Kong. He encouraged their continuous efforts in boosting market growth in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, and beyond.

Lee is leading an HKSAR delegation to Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia to further strengthen cooperation between Hong Kong and ASEAN members.

