UN food stocktaking session underlines food system challenges

FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu speaks at the closing ceremony of the United Nations Food Systems Summit +2 Stocktaking Moment (UNFSS+2) in Rome, Italy, on July 26, 2023. Three days of high-level stocktaking talks on food security have underlined the challenges that lie ahead, said the head of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on Wednesday. (Giulio Napolitano/FAO/Handout via Xinhua)

ROME, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Three days of high-level stocktaking talks on food security have underlinedthe challenges that lie ahead, said the head of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on Wednesday.

The United Nations Food Systems Summit +2 Stocktaking Moment (UNFSS+2) was convened by the United Nations Secretariat and hosted by Italy at the FAO's headquarters in Rome.

The talks, which wrapped up on Wednesday, were attended by more than 2,000 participants from 180 countries -- including some 20 heads of state and government and 125 ministerial-level representatives.

"I hope this stocktaking moment has provided a holistic window to see where we stand, what we have done so far, and how much we need to do going forward," FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu said at the closing ceremony of the event. "The path is long and we need to accelerate our step."

Also participating in the three-day summit were Alvaro Lario, president of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Program (WFP). FAO, IFAD and WFP are the three UN food organizations based in the Italian capital.

Among the key outcomes from the talks was the identification of "national pathways" to confront key drivers of food insecurity and malnutrition, which have been exacerbated by a changing climate, economic shocks, and ongoing conflicts around the world.

"We have heard about the many challenges you are facing, but also that in every difficulty emerges opportunity," said Qu.

The UNFSS+2 was organized in the wake of the 2021 UN Food Systems Summit, which established a path for transforming global food systems in order to meet the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of reducing global poverty and hunger by 2030.

However, reaching these goals has become more challenging since the start of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and the global rise in energy prices and slowdown of worldwide economic growth that followed.

"Let us take the spirit of this convening into the broader push to rescue the SDGs and into the concrete, day-to-day efforts to make food systems work for everyone," UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said.

Among the main topics addressed during the talks were the need to invest in infrastructure to ensure access to global markets, developing value chains to help make food systems more resilient, and strengthening trade systems.

Participants also discussed the importance of aquatic foods in helping end hunger and malnourishment, the role of accurate data in decision-making, the importance of international cooperation, the essential nature of environmental protection, and the importance of highlighting the hidden costs of food systems in order to make more efficient decisions.

In his closing remarks, Qu invited participants to return to Rome in October for this year's World Food Forum, a major round of talks on transforming global food systems.

