Picturesque scenery of national water conservancy scenic area in Yifeng, E China's Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 09:33, July 26, 2023

Aerial photo shows a picturesque scenery of the Yuanming Lake national water conservancy scenic area in Chengtang town, Yifeng county, Yichun city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Li Xiaojun)

A patrol boat, an emerald-green lake and small islands covered in green plants constitute a beautiful setting in the Yuanming Lake national water conservancy scenic area in Chengtang township, Yifeng county, Yichun city, east China's Jiangxi Province.

In recent years, Yifeng county has carried out a water pollution control project in rivers, reservoirs and brooks, and treated domestic wastewater and industrial wastewater, striving to build a sound water environment.

