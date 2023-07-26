Central bank governor pledges allegiance to Constitution

July 26, 2023

Xiao Jie, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), chairs and oversees an oath-taking ceremony held by the 14th NPC Standing Committee to pledge allegiance to the Constitution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Pan Gongsheng, newly appointed governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), made a public pledge of allegiance to the Constitution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday.

Pan was appointed at the fourth session of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), which was held on Tuesday.

The ceremony was chaired and overseen by Xiao Jie, vice chairperson of the NPC Standing Committee, and senior NPC and PBOC officials were in attendance.

