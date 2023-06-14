Languages

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

China cuts interest rates on standing lending facility

(Xinhua) 08:56, June 14, 2023

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank lowered interest rates on standing lending facility on Tuesday, with the overnight rate cut by 10 basis points to 2.75 percent. 

