China cuts interest rates on standing lending facility
(Xinhua) 08:56, June 14, 2023
BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank lowered interest rates on standing lending facility on Tuesday, with the overnight rate cut by 10 basis points to 2.75 percent.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online.
