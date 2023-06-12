Home>>
China's central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos
(Xinhua) 11:09, June 12, 2023
BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations Monday.
The People's Bank of China said that it conducted 2 billion yuan (about 280.85 million U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2 percent.
The move is aimed at keeping liquidity reasonable and ample in the banking system, according to the central bank.
A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's outstanding green loans, bonds among the top globally: central bank
- China's central bank injects liquidity into market in April
- Monetary policy to back real economy
- PBOC: China to post GDP growth of around 5%
- China's central bank continues to add liquidity via reverse repos
- PBOC policy seen staying accommodative
- China's monetary policy to boost domestic demand, supply-side structural reform: central bank
- China's central bank pledges precise, solid implementation of prudent monetary policy
- China's central bank conducts reverse repos to boost liquidity
- China conducts central bank bills swap
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.