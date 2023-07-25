Chinese-sponsored technology contest for African youth launched in Kenya

Xinhua) 13:46, July 25, 2023

NAIROBI, July 24 (Xinhua) -- The eighth edition of Africa Tech Challenge (ATC), sponsored by AVIC International, a Chinese firm, was launched on Monday in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi amid the quest to enhance the technical and entrepreneurial skills of the continent's youth.

More than 70 youth from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Ghana, Egypt, Cote d'Ivoire, Zambia and Zimbabwe will participate in the month-long exercise to boost their competence in applying construction-related technologies.

Themed "Role of engineering in driving industrialization in Africa," this year's edition of the ATC will expose contestants to cutting-edge construction technologies like computer-aided design and lathe machines.

Winners of the technology contest, which will be hosted by the Technical University of Kenya, will receive cash prizes, certificates of recognition, and fully funded scholarships to study in Chinese universities.

Esther Muoria, principal secretary of the State Department for Technical, Vocational Education and Training, said the contest, which will run from July 24 to Aug. 25, will provide a platform for African youth to leverage technology to chart a sustainable and inclusive future for the continent.

"The Africa Tech Challenge will provide African youth with the skills required to reshape industries and become trailblazers in innovations that foster sustainable development," Muoria remarked.

She observed that China has been a dependable partner in Kenya's quest to improve the technical and vocational skills of local youth to hasten industrial growth and tackle unemployment.

According to Muoria, China has provided equipment for training youth who are pursuing engineering disciplines in publicly-funded mid-level colleges and universities.

The eighth edition of ATC will take the youthful participants through a process of self-discovery, improving their technical and entrepreneurial prowess, said Ma Changyuan, AVIC International representative in Kenya.

In addition, Ma said the contest will expose African youth to state-of-the-art technologies that are revolutionizing the construction sector besides preparing them for future jobs.

Paul Shiundu, acting vice chancellor at the Technical University of Kenya, said African youth stood to gain from mentorship as well as knowledge and experience sharing, which are major components of the ATC.

