Production lines of NEV industry operate at full swing in Chongqing, SW China

Xinhua) 08:32, July 25, 2023

A worker is busy at a workshop of an auto parts production company in Yongchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

In recent years, Chongqing Municipality has accelerated the building of new energy vehicle (NEV) industrial clusters. At present, production lines of NEV industry in Chongqing are operating at full swing to meet the domestic and international market demand.

According to the statistics, the NEV output of Chongqing in 2022 went up 142.5 percent year on year to nearly 369,000 units, and automobile exports from the municipality increased by nearly 90 percent year on year.

This aerial photo taken on July 20, 2023 shows a vehicle distribution center of Chang'an Auto in Jiangbei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This photo taken on July 11, 2023 shows a truck carrying auto parts of the Great Wall Motor Company Limited departing from the Chongqing Yongchuan Comprehensive Bonded Zone in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality to export to Ecuador and Thailand. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This aerial photo taken on July 11, 2023 shows trucks carrying auto parts of the Great Wall Motor Company Limited departing from the Chongqing Yongchuan Comprehensive Bonded Zone in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality to export to Thailand and Ecuador. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A worker is busy at a workshop of an auto parts production company in Yongchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Workers are busy at a production line of the new energy vehicle AVATR at a workshop of Chang'an Auto in Jiangbei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Workers are busy at a production line of the new energy vehicle AVATR at a workshop of Chang'an Auto in Jiangbei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Qianlei)

Workers are busy at a workshop of an auto parts production company in Yongchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

New energy vehicles AVATR are transported by trucks at a vehicle distribution center of Chang'an Auto in Jiangbei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

New energy vehicles AVATR are transported by trucks at a vehicle distribution center of Chang'an Auto in Jiangbei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Workers are busy at a workshop of an auto parts production company in Yongchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Workers are busy at a production line of the new energy vehicle AVATR at a workshop of Chang'an Auto in Jiangbei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

