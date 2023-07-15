China urges U.S. to lift sanctions on counter-narcotics institutions

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The United States needs to address fentanyl-related issues with an attitude based on equality, respect and cooperation, lift sanctions on Chinese counter-narcotics institutions as soon as possible, and remove obstacles for dialogue and cooperation, a spokesperson said on Friday.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the comment at a regular news briefing after Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken upon invitation in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The two sides talked about fentanyl-related issues in the meeting, during which the Chinese side expressed its principled position and concerns, the spokesperson said.

Director Wang Yi said that in terms of counter-narcotics, China has the strongest determination, most thorough policies and one of the best records in the world, according to the spokesperson.

"To accommodate U.S. concerns plus in the interest of the overall China-U.S. relations, China decided several years ago to schedule fentanyl as a class. No other country has done the same," the spokesperson said.

He pointed out that U.S. attempt to take similar action had met with strong obstacles domestically. Instead of fully acknowledging China's effort, the United States has discredited and scapegoated China on fentanyl, and hunted Chinese citizens through "sting operations."

"This is not at all constructive," the spokesperson said.

