U.S. FDA approves first nonprescription daily oral contraceptive

Xinhua) 13:17, July 14, 2023

LOS ANGELES, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved Opill (norgestrel) tablet for nonprescription use to prevent pregnancy, which is the first daily oral contraceptive approved for use in the United States without a prescription.

Approval of this progestin-only oral contraceptive pill provides an option for consumers to purchase oral contraceptive medicine without a prescription at drug stores, convenience stores and grocery stores, as well as online.

Nonprescription availability of Opill may reduce barriers to access by allowing individuals to obtain an oral contraceptive without the need to first see a health care provider, said the FDA in a statement.

The most common side effects of Opill include irregular bleeding, headaches, dizziness, nausea, increased appetite, abdominal pain, cramps or bloating, according to the FDA.

"Today's approval marks the first time a nonprescription daily oral contraceptive will be an available option for millions of people in the United States," said Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

