Ukraine receives cluster munitions from U.S.
(Xinhua) 13:17, July 14, 2023
KIEV, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine has already received cluster munitions from the United States, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported Thursday, citing a Ukrainian military commander.
Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the Commander of the "Tavriia" operational and strategic group of forces, said that Ukraine has not used those munitions so far.
The cluster munitions can radically change the situation on the battlefield, Tarnavskyi noted.
At the same time, he emphasized that Ukraine will not use unconventional munitions in densely populated areas.
Last week, the United States announced the decision to transfer cluster munitions to Ukraine.
