Home>>
Father amuses daughter with shadow magic trick
(People's Daily App) 15:16, July 14, 2023
A happy and loving moment: This little girl in Southeast China's Fujian Province finds herself capable of magic, controlling light and shadow. Behind her laughter is a loving father who is willing to cooperate by changing the distance of a flashlight over and over again. Click to check it out.
(Compiled by Xue Yujiao)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.