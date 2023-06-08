Home>>
Lollipop delights nephew
(People's Daily App) 15:25, June 08, 2023
"This is my uncle," a boy declares to his friends. They watch the uncle meet the boy at kindergarten and hand him a super lollipop made from rice crackers and other special home-made ingredients.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.