China's marine economy demonstrates high-quality development

China.org.cn) 09:57, July 14, 2023

China's gross ocean product reached 9.46 trillion yuan (US$1.31 trillion) in 2022, accounting for 7.8% of the country's GDP. Emerging marine industries maintained rapid growth momentum, with new orders in marine equipment manufacturing up 175.9% year on year, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources on Tuesday.

